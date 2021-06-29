iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,738,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $450.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.26. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $257.96 and a 12 month high of $452.18.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

