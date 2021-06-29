iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $429.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,551. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $300.11 and a 52 week high of $429.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

