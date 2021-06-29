iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Position Cut by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.09.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

