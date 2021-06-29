J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Barclays

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.43.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $161.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.88. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $183.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,160,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 81,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

