Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Jabil reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

NYSE:JBL opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

