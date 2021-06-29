JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Up 484.6% in June

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, an increase of 484.6% from the May 31st total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ JAKK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. 70,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,330. The company has a market cap of $72.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57.
JAKKS Pacific Company Profile
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
