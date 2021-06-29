JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Up 484.6% in June

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, an increase of 484.6% from the May 31st total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. 70,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,330. The company has a market cap of $72.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80. The company had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 646.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

