Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JSML. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,464,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,669,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1,153.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 80,022 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3,543.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.80. 4,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,874. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $43.95 and a 52 week high of $73.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45.

