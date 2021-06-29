JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,726 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in JD.com were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.25 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

