Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woolworths Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

WOLWF stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82. Woolworths Group has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

