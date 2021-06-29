Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%.

JEF opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

