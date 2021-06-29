Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Shares Gap Up to $31.96

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.96, but opened at $33.15. Jefferies Financial Group shares last traded at $33.76, with a volume of 22,659 shares traded.

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 150,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.