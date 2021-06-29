Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Up 494.0% in June

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 494.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JROOF traded down 0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.65. 27,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,943. Jericho Energy Ventures has a fifty-two week low of 0.08 and a fifty-two week high of 0.97.

About Jericho Energy Ventures

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021. Jericho Energy Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

