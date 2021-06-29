Jetcoin (JET) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $738,482.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $567,075.61 and $738,482.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00055145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00019840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.48 or 0.00675471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

