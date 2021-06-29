JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

JKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 143.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,633 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in JinkoSolar by 7.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after acquiring an additional 294,304 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in JinkoSolar by 25.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 939,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 116,151 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKS opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.