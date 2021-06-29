Jody Freeman Sells 3,334 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 264,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of -397.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.81.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

