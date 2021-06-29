John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $4.70.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

