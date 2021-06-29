John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $2.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

