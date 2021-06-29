JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

RCDTF opened at $57.00 on Friday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.77.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

