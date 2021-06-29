K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires New Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,516,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 106.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

