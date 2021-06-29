K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.07% of NV5 Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVEE opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,737 shares of company stock worth $4,908,761 over the last ninety days. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

