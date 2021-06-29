K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,247,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion and a PE ratio of -95.25. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $22,009,859.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,179,275 shares in the company, valued at $525,023,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 953,668 shares of company stock worth $91,000,545 over the last quarter.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.