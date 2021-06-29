K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 3,500 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,284 shares of company stock worth $82,946,515. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $314.54 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.91 and a fifty-two week high of $318.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.11.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

