Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 40,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00.
Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,461. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.23.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,927 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,602 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $20,075,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $18,817,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PLYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
