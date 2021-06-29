Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 40,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,461. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,927 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,602 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $20,075,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $18,817,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.