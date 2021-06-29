Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,996 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $42,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K stock opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.04.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

