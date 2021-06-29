Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €44.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.80 ($43.29).

Shares of DUE stock opened at €33.06 ($38.89) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.93. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 1-year high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is €34.09.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

