Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $1.04 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $105.39 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

