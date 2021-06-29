Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 20,945 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,945 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTF. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 867.4% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,278.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 48,781 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 42,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,088. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $29.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

