Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.00.

KRYAY stock opened at $142.08 on Monday. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.94.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

