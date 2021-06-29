Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.79. 588,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.97. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

