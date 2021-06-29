Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.78.

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$20.17 on Monday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$15.87 and a 1 year high of C$20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

