Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,362 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 582,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,554,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 153,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,260,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

