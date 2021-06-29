KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.05

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.05 and last traded at $60.38, with a volume of 1951994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

