KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $414,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 49.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,034,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $108,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $325.20. 24,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,912. KLA has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.