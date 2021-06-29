Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Gap Up to $27.31

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.31, but opened at $28.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 3,063 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on KTOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 9,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $255,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $97,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,108. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,024,000 after acquiring an additional 216,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,406 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 778,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,534,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,151,000 after acquiring an additional 218,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

