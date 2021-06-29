Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $24.33. 2,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,878. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39. Kronos Bio has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.84.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $415,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 58.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,999,000 after acquiring an additional 392,629 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

