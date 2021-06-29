Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,441,000 after purchasing an additional 210,428 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 180,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $69.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.66. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

