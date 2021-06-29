Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $117.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on KUBTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nomura lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kubota has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

KUBTY stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.99. 18,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,222. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89. Kubota has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

