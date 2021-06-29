Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Downgraded by TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of LIFZF stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.94. 21,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,583. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

