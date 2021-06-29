L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

