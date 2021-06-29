Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.17.

A number of research firms have commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.58. 2,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,727. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.43. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.