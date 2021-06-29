Lambda Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,476,914,731 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

