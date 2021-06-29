LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LXS. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.00 ($80.00).

ETR LXS opened at €57.30 ($67.41) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.59. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.59.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

