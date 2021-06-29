Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) Senior Officer Sells C$292,423.50 in Stock

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) Senior Officer Robert Ian Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.49, for a total value of C$292,423.50.

LGO stock opened at C$19.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$8.20 and a 52-week high of C$22.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.11.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LGO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Largo Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.