Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRMR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 61,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,730. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.