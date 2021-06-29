LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Update

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,100 shares, an increase of 231.2% from the May 31st total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTMAQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LTMAQ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 561,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,008. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.83.

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LATAM Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 114.27% and a negative return on equity of 576.37%. The firm had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 111 destinations in 16 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 117 destinations in 20 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

