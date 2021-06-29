Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “
Laureate Education stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $15.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,678,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,798,000 after buying an additional 55,703 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,461,000 after buying an additional 123,799 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.