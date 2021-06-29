Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Laureate Education stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,678,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,798,000 after buying an additional 55,703 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,461,000 after buying an additional 123,799 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

