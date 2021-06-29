Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LGRVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $107.95 on Friday. Legrand has a 1-year low of $70.17 and a 1-year high of $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

