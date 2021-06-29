Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the May 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.

LGRVF opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.15. Legrand has a 1 year low of $70.17 and a 1 year high of $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LGRVF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

