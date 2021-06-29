Lennar Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Lennar has raised its dividend by 290.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lennar has a payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennar to earn $14.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

