Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 64.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.17.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,216,010 shares of company stock valued at $409,344,111 over the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.