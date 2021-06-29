LiquidApps (DAPP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23,812.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and $23,812.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00093722 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

